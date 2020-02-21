Damilola Taylor Killer is back behind bars after he drove into a female police officer

A killer of 10-year-old Damilola Taylor is back behind bars after he drove into a female police officer
Ricky Preddie killed the schoolboy when aged 13, alongside his 12-year-old brother Danny in 2000, a crime that horrified the nation.
They were each jailed for eight years for manslaughter in 2006,.
Now Preddie, 32, also known as Ricky Johnson, has been jailed for four years after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving; driving whilst disqualified; failing to stop; and driving without insurance at Harrow Crown Court on Thursday.
Scotland Yard said he will also be banned from driving for 12 years when he is released from jail.