All comes out in the wash during police raid in Kent

Kent Police officers discovered thousands of pounds inside a washing machine during the search of a property in Folkestone.

The large sum of money was seized at a residential address in Ilex Road at 8am on Wednesday 19 February 2020.

The search warrant was carried out in connection with an ongoing investigation into money laundering by detectives from the Economic Crime Unit.

Other items including crystalware, jewellery and a Rolex watch, were also seized and suspected to be linked to criminal activity.

A 22-year-old woman from Folkestone was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released, pending further enquiries.