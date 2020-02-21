A murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in Cricklewood.
Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 6.45am on Friday, 21 February to reports of an injured man at Anson Road, NW2.
Officers and LAS attended. At the scene a 42-year-old man was found in the street with a knife wound to the neck.
Despite the efforts of medics the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.30pm.
Next of kin have been notified and although we await formal identification, we believe the deceased to be Lennox Nigel Alecendor who is from Harlesden.
A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 22 February.
A homicide investigation has been launched led by Detective Chief Inspector Simon Stancombe.