Adonis Wright jailed for possession with intent to supply drugs

Adonis Wright, 28, of no fixed address, was jailed yesterday, Tuesday 18 February, less than a week after his birthday.

He received 42 months for possession with intent to supply heroin and 18 months, to run concurrently, for possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Wright also received three months consecutively and one month concurrently for breaching suspended sentences.

She was later identified as a victim of cuckooing, which involves drug dealers taking over the home of a vulnerable person to use it as a base for drug dealing.

We then found Wright in the garden and began to question him.

While talking to Wright, he became increasingly concerned for the fate of a character he had created on a computer game.

He continue to plead with our officers to turn off his console because his character was ‘dying’ and he was worried about losing his ‘hard work’.

Our officers grew suspicious and believed this was a distraction technique.

They found a bag branded with dollar signs in a neighbouring garden, which belonged to an elderly woman.

Inside we found wraps of heroin.

We also seized cannabis along with phones which revealed a history of drug supply.

Detective Sergeant James Paget, of Op Raptor West, said: “Wright received a bit of a shock when he heard us forcing entry to the address he had cuckooed.

“We believe he jumped up while playing his Playstation and he quickly ran into the garden in an attempt to hide his drug dealing activities.

“His concern around his computer character only raised our suspicions and it didn’t take us long to find the drugs he had thrown into a neighbouring garden.

“Yesterday Wright received prison time for dealing drugs within our community and a vulnerable woman has been safeguarded.

“He has plenty of time to think about his actions – and the fate of his computer character – behind a prison cell.”