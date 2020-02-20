Action is being taken following reports of vehicles being hit with stones in Medway. Several reports of cars being targeted in Strood town centre were received between 14 and 18 February 2020.

A dispersal order covering the area will run from 3pm until 9pm on Thursday 20 February and, while it is in force, officers and PSCOs will be authorised to stop anyone involved in anti-social behaviour and move them on from the area. It follows on from similar activity carried out on 19 February, where officers stopped four youths after they were seen on CCTV throwing stones in Chatham town centre. Their details were taken, the youths were dispersed and parents informed. The incident is being investigated.

Inspector Matthew Burbeck of Medway Community Safety Unit said: ‘Since 14 February there have been seven reports of young people throwing stones at vehicles in Medway retail parks and town centres. As a result of having extra patrols in the area we have already stopped and spoken to several youths behaving in an anti-social manner.

‘I would like to appeal to parents to remind young people of the dangers of throwing stones at cars and the potential for causing serious injury. Anti-social behaviour is usually carried out by a minority but it can have a big impact on the community. It’s important that members of the public continue to report their concerns to us by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.’