A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 17-year-old Tanesha Melbourne-Blake.

Tanesha was shot from a vehicle in Chalgrove Road, N17 shortly before 21:35hrs on 2 April 2018 and died at the scene.

On Thursday, 20 February a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

There have previously been five arrests made as part of the investigation:

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on 6 April 2018. He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on 14 March 2019. He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 22-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder on 14 March 2019. He was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on 25 March 2019. He was subsequently released with no further action.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on 12 April 2019. He was subsequently released with no further action.

Anyone with information about Tanesha’s murder is asked to contact the police incident room in the strictest confidence on 020 8358 0100