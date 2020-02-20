Man charged with six offences following a robbery at an amusement centre in Gillingham

Six charges have been made against a man following a robbery at an amusement centre in Gillingham.

The offence is reported to have taken place in the High Street at around 10.50am on Sunday 16 February 2020 and led to a quantity of money being stolen after a person was threatened with a knife.

On Tuesday 18 February Florjan Lleshi was arrested on suspicion of committing the offence.

The 28-year-old, of Ager Avenue, Dagenham, was later charged with robbery and possessing a knife in a public place.

He was also charged with two robberies and two counts of possessing a knife following offences committed in Romford and Welling on 7 July and 31 July 2019 respectively.

Mr Lleshi appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 February. At the hearing he was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday 18 March.