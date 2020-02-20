Emergency Services Called To Chemical Incident In East London

Police ,fire crews and Paramedics have all be called to deal with a chemical incident after a resident called 999 to report a smell coming from a flat at property on Fulneck Place in East London.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene just before 12pm on Thursday morning.Teams of fire crews have been seen enter the flat and a full hazmat-operation has been brought into action.

Police have put up various cordons and resident have been made to leave the building.

Both the Met Police and LFB have been approached for comment

More to follow