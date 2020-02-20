Witnesses are being sought following an attempted robbery in Gravesend town centre

A man is reported to have tried to steal a phone from a teenage boy at the junction of The Grove and Milton Street at around 11pm on Friday 14 February 2020.

The man initially asked to borrow the victim’s phone to make a call and threatened to assault the boy when he asked for it back. Following a short struggle, he left the scene without the phone.

The suspect is described as being black, approximately 5ft 11ins tall and in his 20s. He was wearing a navy blue tracksuit at the time.

Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or any drivers who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gravesend appeal line on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/29318/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or by using the online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org