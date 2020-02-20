Two dead after fatal collision on the A127 in Romford

Emergency services are at the scene of a seven vehicle fatal collision at Squirrels Heath Road

on the A127 in Romford. Road closures are in place. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes as severe traffic delays are expected.

A Met police spokesman confirmed a man and woman died at the scene, despite efforts by paramedics to save them.

Three people were trapped at the scene, with firefighters from the London Ambulance Service working to free those involved.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed: “We were called at 1:20pm today (20 February) to reports of a road traffic collision on Ardleigh Green Road at the junction of the A127, Romford.

“We dispatched five ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, three medics in cars to the scene. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance trauma team.

“Sadly, despite efforts of paramedics, two people died at the scene.”We treated a further seven people at the scene and took them all to hospital.”