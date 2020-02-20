Twenty year old girl mowed down and killed in Brixton Hit and Run

Police signalled for a car to stop and it failed to do so.

The car sped off from police and was then involved in a collision with a pedestrian at approximately 9.47pm on Wednesday 19 February on Brixton Hill.

The car did not stop at the scene.

The car was found abandoned nearby and enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants.

A woman in her twenties died at the scene.

Officers are in the process of informing all her next of kin.

The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed as is routine.