Police recovery Mercedes used in the fatal hit and run Brixton Collision

Collision investigators recovering a black MERCEDES-BENZ C 250 SPORT EDITION 125 BL with a damaged wing mirror and damage to the A pillar and windscreen where the 20 year old girl was struck after the vehicle made off from Police.

The car was found abandon approx two roads from the scene in Brailsford Road in Brixton

Police signalled for a car to stop and it failed to do so.

The car sped off from police and was then involved in a collision with a pedestrian at approximately 10.46pm on Wednesday 19 February on Brixton Hill.

The car did not stop at the scene.

The car was found abandoned nearby and enquiries are ongoing to trace the occupants.

A woman in her twenties died at the scene.

Officers are in the process of informing all her next of kin.

The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed as is routine.