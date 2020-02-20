Police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Ahsad Khan.

Raheel Khan of Cheviot Avenue, Oldham, has been charged with one count of murder and will appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday 20 February 2020).

Officers were called shortly before 4.30am on Sunday 16 February 2020 to reports of a stabbing on Cheviot Avenue after a fight involving a small group of men.

Emergency services attended the scene and the 19-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The man was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.