Police carry out controlled Comex on badly parked van outside Bromley Police station

Officers closed part of Bromley Police station and surrounding roads after a suspicious badly parked van was left outside the rear of the Police station in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police sealed off Kentish Way and Mason’s Hill and called in specialist officers just before 3am on Thursday morning. After worried officers spotted the vehicle and alerted bosses

The 16 plated white Ford Transit was left on the pavement near to the rear of the busy Police station and suspicions were raised.

Police bosses ordered for road closures to be put in place and for specialist officers to carry out a control Comex on the vehicle.

A front window was smashed on the vehicle and the rear doors of the vehicle was ripped open.

Officers in bombproof suits then carried out a search on van.

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

“At approximately 2.40am on Thursday, 20 February, officers attended a suspicious vehicle close to Masons Hill in Bromley.

“The vehicle was found to be non-suspicious.

“Roads were temporarily closed but have since reopened.”