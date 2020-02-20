Home » Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious collision left two people dead.
Two Dead After Fatal Collision On The A127 In Romford
20th February 2020
Officers were called at 1.17pm on Thursday, 20 February to reports of a serious collision at Squirrels Heath Road/A127 Romford.

Police, London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.
At the scene, eight vehicles had been in collision. LFB freed a number of people from their vehicles.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s were pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. None are in a life threatening condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 3570/20FEB.

