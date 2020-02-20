Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a serious collision left two people dead.

Officers were called at 1.17pm on Thursday, 20 February to reports of a serious collision at Squirrels Heath Road/A127 Romford.

Police, London Fire Brigade (LFB) and London Ambulance Service (LAS) attended.

At the scene, eight vehicles had been in collision. LFB freed a number of people from their vehicles.

A man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s were pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. None are in a life threatening condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 3570/20FEB.