Imam at Regency Park Mosque stabbed in the neck

Police have been called to the Regency Park Mosque in following

a stabbing attack by a member of the far right we can reveal.

The man during daylight ran into the mosque with knife stabbed the Imam during prays

Police were called to a mosque in Park Road, NW8, at 3.10pm on Thursday, 20 February, to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man, in his 70s, was found with stab injuries.

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.