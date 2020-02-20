Home » Imam at Regency Park Mosque stabbed in the neck
Imam at Regency Park Mosque stabbed in the neck

20th February 2020
Police have been called to the Regency Park Mosque in following
a stabbing attack by a member of the far right we can reveal.

The man during daylight ran into the mosque with knife stabbed the Imam during prays

Police were called to a mosque in Park Road, NW8, at 3.10pm on Thursday, 20 February, to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service (LAS). A man, in his 70s, was found with stab injuries.

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue.

