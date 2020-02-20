A man and a woman have been convicted in connection with the murder of a man in Ealing.

The pair were found guilty by a jury at the Old Bailey as follows:

Christopher McDonald, 34 , of Goodwin Road, Croydon – murder and conspiracy to rob

Aliysa Ellis, 30 of Loveday Road, Ealing – manslaughter and conspiracy to rob.

They will be sentenced at the same court on 3 April.

The court heard Ellis and McDonald worked in partnership to plan the robbery of Paul Tong, 54, on the night of 19 April 2017.

Paul’s body was found after family members grew concerned and called police to a house in Willcott Road, Ealing, the following day.

A post-mortem examination revealed a number of injuries, including fractured ribs and a ruptured liver.

A murder investigation was launched and it was established that an exercise bar found behind the door of the bedroom was likely to have been used to cause the injuries.

Messages on McDonald’s phone, recovered by police, sent to him by Ellis shortly before 21.00hrs read “make sure you get the P” – “P” being slang for money.

The pair were also in contact throughout the next day and, on 21 April, McDonald searched for “Crimewatch”.

Ellis was arrested on 3 May 2017 and McDonald was arrested on 12 May 2017. They were both charged on 12 January 2018.

Detective Sergeant Lee Tullett, the investigating officer, said: “Ellis knew that Paul Tong dealt drugs and kept cash and other valuables in his bedroom; and she conspired with McDonald to rob him.

“Paul was subjected to a violent attack and the pair then callously left him fatally injured in his bedroom before his body was found the next day.

“I hope this conviction can now start to bring some closure to Paul’s family so they can move forward.”