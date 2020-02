Witnesses to a burglary are being sought after cash was reported stolen at a home near New Romney.

It was reported that the burglary took place at around 1am on Monday 17 February 2020 in Laurel Avenue, St Mary’s Bay, where a window to the property was also damaged.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, or has any information regarding the burglary, is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/30156/20.