Two teenage boys have been charged following a robbery at Bluewater Shopping Centre

Two people have been charged following a robbery at Bluewater Shopping Centre.

Two teenage boys are each reported to have been robbed of a luxury bag after being approached by a group of people at the centre’s bus station at around 7.40pm on Monday 17 February 2020. A phone was also stolen from one of the boys and no injuries were sustained.

The suspects, who are aged 17 and 16 and from London, had both been arrested by 8.20pm following a search of the area. Following further enquiries in custody each boy was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both were remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 February.

At the hearing the 16-year-old admitted the offences and has been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Youth Court on a date to be determined.

The 17-year-old denied the offences and was bailed to attend Medway Youth Court on Tuesday 25 March.