Teen stabbed after gang turn up mob handed in Northfleet

Information is sought following an assault in Northfleet on Tuesday 18 February 2020.

Kent Police was called to Packham Road at around 3.30pm where a teenage boy was found with injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Detectives continue to carry out enquiries in the area and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The incident is reported to have involved a group of people and took place near to an alleyway between Packham Road and Lanes Avenue.

The suspects are understood to have arrived and left the scene in several cars.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/31375/20.