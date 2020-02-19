Home » Man in Chatham Police stand off remanded after pleaded guilty to ten offences
19th February 2020

19th February 2020
Tony Atherton, of no fixed abode, was charged with dangerous driving, vehicle theft, possession of an offensive weapon, three counts of theft and driving without insurance.

Chatham  High Street was thrown into lockdown for nearly Eight hours  after a stand off with Police

 

Atherton  who swigged from a bottle of cider argued with  police negotiators and refused to come down after taking over the building when he made off from Police in a stolen car earlier in the day.

The 35-year-old eventually came down  just after 12.40am on Friday morning.

He was taken to hospital and later arrested, before appearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Atherton pleaded guilty to all offences and was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court at a later date.

