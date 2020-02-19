Man charged with attempted murder after girlfriend fling

A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which a young woman suffered stab injuries in a Newham Park.

Connor Deegan, 21 of no fixed abode, will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 19 February.

He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and theft after police were called to Little Ilford Park, Dore Avenue E12, on Monday, 17 February.

An 18-year-old woman found with stab injuries was taken to hospital where she remains; her condition is currently serious but stable.