Fourteen year old boy missing from Deal

Officers from Kent Police are appealing for information to locate a teenager who was reported missing on Wednesday, 19 February 2020.

Oliver Sheppherd is 14-years-old and has not been since leaving his Deal home at 10.38am.

He is white, around 6ft tall, of slim build with short light brown hair and brown eyes. When he was last seen he was wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms, trainers and a black coat.

Detective Inspector Nicola Ross of the Missing Child and Exploitation Team said: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who may be able to help us locate Oliver. It is important he understands he is not in any trouble, we just want to ensure he is safe and well.’

If anyone can help police find Oliver, please call 101 quoting reference 19-0389.