Four arrests have been made by Kent Police officers investigating the supply of drugs in Thanet.

Patrols were called to reports of suspected drug dealing in Biddenden Close, Margate, at 1.24am on Monday 17 February 2020 where they arrested a 17-year-old boy of no fixed address.

A vehicle was seen to drive away on officers’ arrival, and was found nearby by patrols who subsequently arrested three men from London, aged 20, 21 and 23. A quantity of cash and mobiles, believed to be linked to drug dealing, were seized.

The four people, who were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying controlled drugs, were released on bail while enquiries continue.