Fire crews scambled to tackle Ramsgate blaze

A number of fire crews from a Kent Fire and rescue have been called to tackle a blaze that has rapidly spread through in the East Cliff area of Ramsgate on Tuesday afternoon (February 19).

A large black cloud has been spotted on Madeira Walk Ramsgate.

Stagecoach have also advised that due to the fire on Madeira Walk services are currently unable to serve Ramsgate Harbour, Leopold Street, Westcliff Rd and Grange Rd. They have apologised for inconvenience

Kent fire and rescue have been contacted for comment