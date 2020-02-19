Doorman Stabbed at Misty’s Cocktail Bar Hove

A doorman has been rushed to hospital after he was stabbed at Misty’s Cocktail Bar Hove in East Sussex this evening.

Police and Paramedics were called to the cocktail bar in the town on Church Rd on Wednesday morning after a fight broke out and a member of the door staff was stabbed.

Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance service and armed officers from Sussex Police were scrambled to the scene. Two ambulance were sent to the incident and six police vehicles said one man who watched the incident unfold.

A crime scene as been established and the bar has been cordoned off.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment

More to Follow