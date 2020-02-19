Home » Doorman Stabbed at Misty’s Cocktail Bar Hove
Doorman Stabbed At Misty’s Cocktail Bar Hove
Doorman Stabbed At Misty’s Cocktail Bar Hove

Doorman Stabbed at Misty’s Cocktail Bar Hove

19th February 2020
1 Min Read

A doorman has been rushed to  hospital after he was  stabbed at  Misty’s Cocktail Bar Hove  in East Sussex this evening.

Police and Paramedics were called to the cocktail bar in the town on Church Rd on Wednesday morning after a fight broke out and a member of the door staff was stabbed.

Doorman Stabbed At Misty’s Cocktail Bar Hove
Doorman Stabbed At Misty’s Cocktail Bar Hove

Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance service and armed officers from Sussex Police were scrambled to  the scene. Two ambulance were sent to the incident and six police vehicles said one man who watched the  incident unfold.

Doorman Stabbed At Misty’s Cocktail Bar Hove
Doorman Stabbed At Misty’s Cocktail Bar Hove

A crime scene as been established and the bar has been cordoned off.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment

More to Follow

 

 

Breaking News from UK News In Pictures