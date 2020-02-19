Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old James Amadu in Enfield have charged a fifth man.
Sheldon Crawford-Proverbs, of Collinwood Avenue, Enfield was arrested on Monday, 17 February and charged the same day with assisting an offender.
He was kept in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 18 February and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 24 February.
Previously,Romeo Mapeza, 18 of Waterman Lane, N18 and a 15-year-old boy, both from Enfield, were charged with murder on Saturday, 2 November.
Mapeza was also charged with possession of a bladed article.
They appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 November.
Franklyn Amadu, 23 of Linwood Crescent, Enfield and Dennis Goxha, 19 Meyer Green, Enfield, both of Enfield were charged on Tuesday, 5 November with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.
Both were kept in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 6 November.
All four have been remanded in custody to appear for trial at the Old Bailey on Monday, 27 April.
This follows an investigation by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime North (Homicide).