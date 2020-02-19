Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 26-year-old James Amadu in Enfield have charged a fifth man.

Sheldon Crawford-Proverbs, of Collinwood Avenue, Enfield was arrested on Monday, 17 February and charged the same day with assisting an offender.

He was kept in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 18 February and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 24 February.