Burglary gang remanded after series of raids

A total of five suspected burglars have now been charged following a series of break-ins across Kent.

Between 6 August and 5 November 2019, 30 burglaries were reported at properties in areas including New Ash Green, Sevenoaks, Medway, Sittingbourne and Ashford. A number of offences led to car keys being stolen and vehicles taken from outside victims’ homes.

Ricky Webb, Danny Webb and Oliver Cook were arrested on 17 February 2020. Ricky Webb, aged 23, of Dryland Avenue, Orpington was later charged with robbery, aggravated burglary and two counts of conspiring to commit burglary.

Danny Webb, aged 20, also of Dryland Avenue and Cook, aged 21, of Church Hill Wood, Orpington were both charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

Two other suspects, Alfie Johnson, aged 22, of Leysdown Road, Sheerness and Michael Johnson, aged 21, of Warden Road, Eastchurch had previously also been charged in relation to burglary offences.

All five are currently remanded in custody. The next court hearing will be at Maidstone Crown Court on 17 March.