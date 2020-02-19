Armed Police descend on Margate after reports of man on the loose with a gun

Armed officers have thrown part of Marine Parade in Margate into a total Police lockdown.

A number of armed officers wearing balaclavas with firearms were seen exiting a blue BMW undercover X5 following a high speed response from the M2 near Canterbury on Tuesday afternoon.

A helicopter from the national air support has also bee sent to the area and is currently circling above carrying out a search and observation.

A number of roads have been blocked by marked Police units.

Some people have taken to social media report that a man is on the loose with a gun .

A spokesman for Kent Police said: Officers were called to a report of a robbery at a commercial premises in Newington Road, Ramsgate, just before 2pm on Wednesday 19 February 2020.

It was reported a quantity of cash was stolen during the robbery.

No injuries have been reported but witnesses state that a weapon was seen during the incident.

Following further information received, officers supported by the firearms unit, attended Marine Terrace, Margate where they arrested a man just after 3pm in connection with the robbery and he was taken into custody.

Patrols remain in at Newington Road, Ramsgate and Marine Terrace, Margate, while enquiries are continuing into the incident.