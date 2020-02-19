Armed man makes off empty handed from Goudhurst Robbery

A suspected robber has been arrested after staff were threatened with a weapon at a Goudhurst shop.

Kent Police was called at 2.24pm on Tuesday 18 February 2020 following reports that a man had demanded cash at the High Street premises, before leaving empty handed.

Later that day a man was arrested in Paddock Wood on suspicion of robbery. The 29-year-old, from Matfield remains in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may help the investigation should contact Kent Police on 01622 604 100, quoting crime reference 46/31279/20.