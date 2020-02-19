A13 Canning Town Flyover closed after Man is hit by a car and rushed hospitial

The A13 flyover remains closed in both directions after a person was struck by a vehicle and taken to hospitial late on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to busy A13 in Canning Town just after 11.35pm on Tuesday evening, following an incident near to Rathbone Street and Newham Way.

The road remains closed with collision investigators working at the established scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 11.35pm to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers on patrol in Newham attended a collision involving a car and pedestrian on the A13 eastbound at Rathbone Street.

“The male pedestrian, aged in his early 60s, was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital for treatment

“The driver stopped at the scene.

“Road closures are in place.”

The spokesman said the injuries are not thought to be serious.