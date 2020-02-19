A firearm and almost half a kilogram of Class A drugs have been seized during search warrants at two properties in Medway.

Two people have now been charged over the supply of cocaine and heroin following the latest enforcement action by the Medway Operation Raptor team.

The search warrants were executed at properties in King Street, Rochester and Miller Way, Wainscott, at around 11.20am on Monday 17 February 2020. Quantities of drugs were found at both addresses. A suspected handgun and around £3,000 in cash were also seized by officers who attended the Wainscott premises.

Jamal Fournillier and Dejan Hunter were arrested. Both were later charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and with possessing criminal property (namely cash seized.) Mr Fournillier, aged 26, of Livingstone Road, Gillingham appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 18 February, where he was remanded in custody. Ms Hunter, aged 24, of Miller Way, Wainscott appeared before the same court and was granted bail. They will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 17 March.

Operation Raptor is part of a joint strategy between Kent Police and Essex Police designed to tackle emerging criminal gangs and disrupt and prevent violent crime, the possession of offensive weapons and the supply of Class A drugs.