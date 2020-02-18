Police make Two arrests following reported robbery at Bluewater

Two arrests have been made following a report a teenage boy was robbed at Bluewater Shopping Centre.

The victim is reported to have been robbed of his phone and a bag by a group of people at the centre’s bus station between 7.40pm and 7.50pm on Monday 17 February 2020.

Kent Police officers conducted a search of the area and by 8.20pm a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of robbery. Security teams also located the property items which were reported to have been stolen and discarded.

The victim was uninjured and both suspects remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and is yet to speak with officers is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/30846/20.