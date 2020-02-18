Two men have been convicted in relation to the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Steve Narvaez-Jara in Islington.

Those convicted are:

Mohammed Musse, 21 of Spotter House, Berger Road, Hackney, E9, who was found guilty of violent disorder.

Ramani Boreland, of Ambleside Close, Hackney, E9, who was found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder.

Both were convicted today, Tuesday, 18 February, following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Boreland is due to be sentenced on 2 March, and Musse on 30 March, both at the same court.

A third man, Daniela Lena, was found not guilty of murder and violent disorder.

This court heard how on New Year’s Eve 2017 (Sunday, 31 January), a 19-year old student held a party at her mother’s flat in Bartholomew Court in Old Street, Islington.

Worried about the possibility of gate crashers, a guest list was compiled and two door-staff employed, who were contracted to stay until 2am.

At 2am the door staff went home and it was a short while after this the violence erupted between guests.

Mohammed Musse was at the party and had been drinking and makinga nuisance of himself with the female guests.

The boyfriend of one of the female guests confronted Musse. A fight broke out in the kitchen and a number of people became involved, including, Steve (‘Carlos’) Narvaez-Jara.

Witnesses told police Musse had punched Steve, and Steve had punched him back.

Although Mohammed Musse had started the trouble, there was no evidence he was involved in Steve’s murder as witnesses told police he had left the kitchen prior to the fatal attack on Steve.

For this reason he was only charged with violent disorder and not with murder.

The fight descended into a large brawl in which bottles were thrown and weapons were produced.

Steve had apparently slipped and fell to the floor, where he was punched; struck with pieces of wood from a broken shoe rack, hit with a machete; and then stabbed twice in the chest and once in the arm.

Both the stab wounds to the chest entered Steve’s heart and he died at the scene a short while later.

At the time of his murder Steve, who was from south London, had started studying Piloting and Engineering at Hertfordshire University.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at the Whittington Hospital on Wednesday, 3 January 2018.

The cause of death were two wounds to Steve’s chest that had penetrated his heart and left lung.

Witnesses told police that Boreland was involved in the attack on Steve along with a third man, 20-year-old, though no one could say which one actually delivered the fatal blow.

The man had apparently left the flat when the trouble first erupted and returned with a machete, which he used to hit Steve with as the lay on the floor.

However, the fatal wound was not delivered with the machete, but with a knife, most probably a household knife that had been in the kitchen.

The only motive for the attack appears to be that all three were friends of Musse and were getting involved on his behalf.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 2.35am

An immediate investigation began by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime North and an immediate investigation began.

The 20-year-old man who was suspected to be involved in that attack on Steve was also found with stab injuries and taken to hospital where he subsequently recovered. He was later arrested upon discharge from hospital.

However this man was stabbed to death in Hackney on Wednesday, 4 April 2018, in an entirely unrelated incident.

A search of the flat recovered two kitchen knives, one with Steve’s blood on it and a machete with Steve’s blood on it and DNA from man.

Musse was arrested in the evening of Monday, 1 January 2018 while Boreland and Lena were arrested at their home addresses on Thursday, 4 January 2018.

All admitted being at the party but denied stabbing Steve.

All three were bailed before being released under investigation in November 2018.

Numerous witnesses were interviewed and as a result of their evidence all three were charged on Saturday, 6 July 2019.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine, said: “Once again we are dealing with the loss of a young life due to the scourge of knife crime. My team have worked hard to bring those responsible to justice, but what comfort will that be to Steve’s family. They are mourning Steve and his loss will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

“The police cannot do this alone and we need the support of our communities to tackle violent crime. I urge anyone who may have information about those carrying weapons to tell us about it; we want to save the lives of young people.”

For those not comfortable in speaking to the police, Crimestoppers is a totally, independent charity. They do not ask your name or trace your call.

If people are worried that a family member or friend might be involved in criminality or vulnerable to people who may be violent, visit KnifeFree or the NSPCC websites for help and advice. You might be able to help them find a way-out.