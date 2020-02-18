Tribute has today been paid to a man who sadly died after a tree fell on his car near Micheldever.

Kenneth Macartney was driving his Mercedes on the A33 from Winchester to Micheldever when the tree fell just before 4pm on Sunday February 9.

Sadly, the 58-year-old, of Popham Court Road, Micheldever, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been supported by specialist officers.

Paying tribute to him today, his family said: “Ken was born in Belfast in 1961. He moved to England when he was 18 and pursued a career in retail.

“He married in 2000 and has a wife Mandy and step daughter Laura.

“He is the owner of Pavilion a clothes shop in Winchester and was a prominent member of the Winchester BID.

“He was proud of Winchester, where he lived happily for 25 years.

“He was passionate about his family, dogs, football and chocolate and he will be sorely missed by everybody that knew and loved him.”