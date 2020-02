Police were called at around 6pm on Tuesday evening to reports of a group of youths fighting. One of those involved in the fight has been stabbed on Camden High Street.

The victim, believed to be aged around 16, is in hospital. Police are awaiting an update on his condition . No arrests at this stage. Crime scene in place & enquiries continue.

A Section 60 has now been put place for the borough of #Camden from 7.50pm until 7am on 19 February following the violent incident.