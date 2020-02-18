Police called to Pensioner who has ” substance” thrown in her face after raid at £750,000 South Croydon Property

Police have been called to Pensioner who has had a substance thrown in her face after raid at £750,000 South Croydon Property that she has lived in for the past 34 years

Emergency services have been called to a 86 year woman who has lived the road for the past 34 years.

She has been attacked and had a “substance” thrown in her face after trying to fend off burglars in South Croydon. The lowlife scum bags tried to break in to the frail woman property on Crossways just after 7.30pm on Tuesday. Paramedics and Fire crews rushed to treat the woman for injuries after the liquid was thrown in her face on the doorstep. She suffered injuries to her face and neck when she was hit by the “substance” after trying to fed off the burglar.

A manhunt has been launched for those involved and officers are appealing for help to trace the man responsible. Police remain at the property. Officer are supporting the victim, who has sustained some injuries to her face and neck following the attack.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at 7.38pm on 18 February to a residential address in Crossways, South Croydon, following reports of an aggravated burglary. The occupant, an elderly woman believed to be in her 80s, was at home when the suspects forced entry. A substance is reported to have been thrown at the victim. Officers are working to determine what it. She is being treated by LAS. Injuries not life-threatening or life-changing. Officers are working to determine what, if anything, was stolen. No arrests and enquiries continue.

