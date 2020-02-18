Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a woman was seriously injured in a collision in Tower Hamlets.

Officers were called at approximately 9.10am on Monday, 17 February to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car, a red Ford Mustang, in Commercial Road.

London Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

The pedestrian, a 26 year old woman, was taken to the Royal London Hospital and remains in a serious condition. Her family have been informed.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving. He was subsequently released under investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or 020 8597 4874 and quote CAD 1771/17Feb20.