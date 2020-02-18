Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the M3 Motorway Sunday night

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the M3 near Hook on Sunday night.

The collision, involving a Ford Mondeo, happened just after 10pm on February 16, when the pedestrian was struck while in lane two of the motorway close to junction five.

The pedestrian, a 38-year-old man from Southampton, suffered serious injuries.

Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to speak with any witnesses.

Did you see a man walking on the motorway or roads near to the junction five slip road? Maybe you have a dash cam in your car and captured the man or the incident?

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200060357.