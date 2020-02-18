Police advise the public not to look for missing Farnborough Woman Lisa Hale

Police have issued a further appeal regarding missing Lisa Hale from Farnborough, the search for Lisa is ongoing.

The 40-year-old went missing from the Ferndown Gardens area, sometime between 11pm on Friday 14 February and 2pm on Saturday 15 February.

Officers would very much like to thank the public for their response to this appeal, including volunteers turning up to offer support in conducting searches.

Police would like to reassure people that we have professional search teams conducting a thorough search of local areas and would respectfully ask members of the public not to attempt to look for Lisa themselves.

This is so teams can accurately monitor all areas that have been police searched to a professional standard and so potential tracking can be conducted by search dogs.

Lisa went missing from the Ferndown Gardens area, sometime between 11pm on Friday 14 February and 2pm on Saturday 15 February.

Officers are concerned about her and are asking the public to report any sightings to us.

Lisa is described as white, slim, with short black hair, glasses, and has a tooth missing on the left hand side of her mouth at the front.

She has a tattoo on her leg, a tattoo on her lower back and a tattoo of a gecko on her shoulder.

Lisa is known to go running around Fleet Pond, local roads in Farnborough, Hawley Woods, Minley Woods, and Bramshott Wood.

If you have seen her, then please call 101 quoting incident 553 of February 15.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.