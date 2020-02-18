Man handed 17-year sentence for firearms offences in Brent

A man has been jailed for firearms offences following his arrest by Violent Crime Taskforce officers proactively patrolling Brent following a spate of violence last summer.

Massia Tillock, 26 of Flamstead Avenue, Wembley HA9 was sentenced to a total of 17 years’ imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court on Monday, 17 February after being found guilty of the following offences following a trial at the same court in November 2019.

– Possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, contrary to Section 16 of the Firearms Act 1968.

– Possession of a prohibited firearm, contrary to Section 5(1)(aba) of the Firearms Act 1968.

– Possession of ammunition without a certificate, contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Firearms Act 1968.

– Possession of a firearm whilst being a prohibited person, contrary to Section 21 of the Firearms Act 1968 (this charge will lie on file).

On 9 July 2019, VCTF officers spotted a suspicious Mercedes car on the A404 Harrow Road, and followed the vehicle. Fast-time checks revealed that the vehicle was linked to drugs activity.

The driver of the car turned into a service road and made off on foot, abandoning the car.

Officers gave chase. Tillock mounted fences and climbed through the back gardens of properties before ending up in Harrow Road, where he was detained and arrested by officers.

He was wearing one shoe. Officers’ attention was drawn to a black bag discarded by Tillock on the route he took as he tried to evade police.

It contained a loaded 9mm Grand Power handgun.

The missing shoe was also found nearby. Officers conducted further searches and recovered rounds of ammunition which had been dropped.

The gun was forensically analysed and it was found to have been used in a non-fatal shooting three days before Tillock’s arrest. Two people have been arrested and released under investigation, and one person has been interviewed under caution in connection with that incident but no charges have been brought. The investigation is ongoing.

Tillock was charged on 10 July 2019. The investigation was led by the Met’s Trident North Reactive Specialist Crime Hub.

Detective Sergeant Mark Attridge said: “Tillock’s arrest came as a direct result of alert officers acting on instinct and keeping the suspect in their sights, at a time of heightened gang tensions and serious tit-for tat violence in north-west London.

“The officers would not have known that he was in possession of a live firearm, which is now off the streets where it cannot be used to harm anyone.

“In sentencing Tillock, the judge said that he posed a significant risk to the public. Tillock and others like him have no reason to carry firearms on the streets of London other than to commit serious acts of violence, inflicting misery on communities and families.

“The Violent Crime Taskforce, Trident and officers from across the Met are taking dangerous weapons off the streets, disrupting serious criminality, and arresting perpetrators every day, and community information about what is going on in neighbourhoods remains hugely important for us. If you know about criminal activity in your area, call police.”

We will continue to work tirelessly to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe.

We ask the public to remain vigilant and if you see any suspicious activity, have any concerns, or have any information about suspected criminality, please call police on 101. In an emergency always dial 999.