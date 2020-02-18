Man charged with two burglaries in Dover

A burglar has been charged after jewellery and electronic equipment was stolen from homes in Dover.

Kent Police received a report that a laptop, a tablet computer, a mobile phone, jewellery and other items had been stolen from a house in Dour Street, Dover on 30 December 2019.

Then on 8 January 2020, a resident of Johannesburg Road, Dover reported that a tablet computer, three watches and a number of items of jewellery had been taken from her home.

Kevin Chapman, 36, was arrested in Hastings, East Sussex on 14 January in relation to the two burglaries.

He has since been charged two counts of burglary and making off without payment from a hotel in Dover on 7 January 2020 and a hotel in Canterbury on 9 January 2020.

Chapman, of Carnoustie Close, St Leonards-on-Sea, appeared before Medway Magistrates Court on Monday 17 January and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on 16 March 2020.