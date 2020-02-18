Detectives investigating the stabbing of a young woman in Newham are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Police were called by LAS at 5.52pm on Monday, 17 February to Dore Avenue E12, after a woman was found suffering from a stab injuries in the public toilets at Little Ilford Park.

Officers attended.

The victim, believed to be aged 18, has been taken to hospital; we await an assessment of her condition.

Enquiries into how the victim sustained her injuries are ongoing.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, he was taken to an east London police station where he remains at this time.

Detective Inspector Jeremy McDermott, of Safeguarding Team North East Area, said: “This attack took place in the early evening and we would like to hear from any members of the public who were in the area at the time. This was a needlessly violent attack where a young woman has received stab wounds to her stomach and neck, and is seriously ill in hospital.”