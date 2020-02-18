Arrests made following Tonbridge school break-in

Two teenagers suspected of a burglary at a Tonbridge school have been arrested after they were disturbed at the scene by one of Kent Police’s Crime Scene Investigators.

The boy and girl, both from the Tonbridge area, were detained after officers attended a reported break-in at Cage Green Primary School, Cage Green Road at 5pm on Sunday 16 February 2020.

Patrols found, prior to their attendance, damage had been caused to computers, fire extinguishers and doors, and graffiti had been written over a number of walls. The teenagers were later released pending further investigation.

Officers are urging witnesses or anybody with information that may help their investigation to call 01622 604 100 quoting crime reference 46/30130/20.