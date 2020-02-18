Appeal – Missing teenager last seen in north Kent

Kent Police is appealing for information regarding a teenage boy last seen in north Kent.

Roda Camara, aged 17, was reported missing on Sunday 16 February 2020 and is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build, with black curly hair, facial stubble and brown eyes. He also has a silver upper tooth and was wearing a black coat when he was last seen.

Roda is also believed to have connections to areas of London including Greenwich, Lewisham. Woolwich and Bexley.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging Roda or anyone who knows where he may be to get in touch.

Anybody with information should call 101 quoting reference 16-1592.