A young girl from Eastwood tragically died from a brain tumour this morning

Lily Wythe, aged 14, was set to travel to America to receive treatment for the aggressive cancer.

However after bravely battling the illness, she sadly passed away this morning.

In a statement, the family said: “She fought long and hard all day Saturday into this morning. We are utterly heartbroken but we couldn’t be prouder of our girl.

“Fly high beautiful, cancer free and forever 14 years old.”