A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Kensington and Chelsea.

Police were called at around 6.50pm on Monday, 17 February, to St Mark’s Grove, SW10.

London Ambulance Service reported they had been called to an unresponsive man inside a property.

A 54-year-old-man was found with head injuries at the premises. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

A 47-year-old-man, who was present at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a central London police station.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime South (Homicide) are investigating, led by DCI Simon Harding.

Anyone with information, or anyone who was in the vicinity of St Mark’s Grove at the time and believes they may have seen something, is asked to call the incident room on 020 8721 4205.