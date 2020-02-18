A man who was shot in the head in Bravington Road, Queens Park died from his injuries

A man who was shot in the head in Bravington Road, Queens Park, on Wednesday, 29 January, has died from his injuries.

Eraj Seifi, 46, of Maida Vale, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head on the afternoon of 29 January.

He was treated by medics at the scene before being taken to a central London hospital where he remained in a critical condition for more than a week, before dying, in hospital, on Friday, 7 February.

A post mortem examination conducted at Westminster Mortuary on Tuesday, 11 February found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Two men are charged in connection with the investigation:

Errol James, 51, of Bruckner Street, W9 was arrested on Friday, 31 January on suspicion of attempted murder. He was further arrested on Wednesday, 5 February and was charged later that day with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, 6 February where he was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 3 March.

Romello Briggs-Leon, 25, of Second Avenue, W10 was arrested on Monday, 3 February and charged with attempted murder in the early hours of Tuesday, 4 February. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court the same day and was also remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 3 March.