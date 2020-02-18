A man has been detained after he boarded a train while in possession of a knife.

Officers were called at 12.20pm on Tuesday, 18 February to an address in Queens Road, SE15.

A man was reported to be at the location armed with a knife and having a mental health crises.

Officers attended, but the man had left in a car.

After a search of the area officers located the car and a police pursuit was authorised.

The driver decamped from the car in Queens Road, and ran along railway lines to Queens Road Peckham Railway Station.

He then boarded a train – which was in service and contained passengers – still armed with a knife.

The pursuing officers located the man on the train, and deployed a Taser to detain him.

London Ambulance Service have attended the scene and the man, believed to be aged in his mid-50s, has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

There are no reports of any injuries to members of the public or officers.

Detective Superintendent Nicky Arrowsmith from the Central South Command Unit said: “This incident highlights the challenges that police officers confront on a daily basis.

“I am very proud of the courage and determination of all the officers involved, and pleased that their work helped ensure no member of the public suffered any harm.”