Tribute paid to West Midlands Fire fighter Andrew Moore

West Midland Fire and Rescue Services have confirmed the extremely sad death of one of their firefighters on the evening of Sunday 16 February 2020.

Firefighter Andrew Moore, aged 50, was found dead at Wolverhampton fire station where he had been on duty on the night shift with colleagues from Red Watch. He had taken his own life.

Chief Fire Officer Phil Loach said: “Andrew’s death has come as a great shock to the entire service. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and colleagues.

“One of our senior officers informed Andrew’s family of his death. We will continue to provide them with all the support they need at this very difficult time.”

Members of West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority (WMFRA) observed a minute’s silence in memory of Firefighter Moore at the start of this morning’s meeting at our headquarters.

Councillor Greg Brackenridge, Chair of WMFRA, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Andrew’s family. I know that his death has affected many people, within and outside of the service. We will ensure that we do all we can for those who need support.”

Having joined North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service in September 1993, Andrew transferred to West Midlands Fire Service in May 1996.

Flags at WMFS sites will be flown at half mast from 8am on Monday 17 February.